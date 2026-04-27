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Socially INDIA Weather Forecast Today, April 27, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla IMD said that heat wave conditions are likely to persist over isolated to scattered pockets of northwest and central India during the next three days and abate thereafter. Check the weather forecast for today, April 27, 2026, along with rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bengaluru. Read in

हिंदी

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, April 26, said that heat wave conditions are likely to persist over isolated to scattered pockets of northwest and central India during the next three days and abate thereafter. "Thunderstorm activity also likely over East India during next one week; Northwest India during 28 April- 02 May; Central India during 27-30 April and South Peninsular India during 28-30 April," IMD stated. The weather agency further said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and northeast India during the week. "Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during the week," IMD added. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, April 27. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla for Monday. Heatwave in Uttar Pradesh: Heat Wave Grips Prayagraj, Administration Issues Advisory Over Rising Temperatures Amid Intense Heat and Harsh Sunlight.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 27

Delhi Weather Today, April 27

Chennai Weather Today, April 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 27

Kolkata Weather Today, April 27

Shimla Weather Today, April 27

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).