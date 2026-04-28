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Socially INDIA Weather Forecast Today, April 28, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla IMD said that thunderstorm activity is likely over East India during the next week; Northwest India between April 28-May 2; Central India and South Peninsular India between April 27-May 1. Check the weather forecast for today, April 28, 2026, along with rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla, and Bengaluru.

On Monday, April 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that thunderstorm activity is likely over East India during the next week; Northwest India between April 28-May 2; Central India and South Peninsular India between April 27-May 1. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm & lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during the week," IMD added. The weather agency further said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Northeast India during the week. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, April 28. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad on Tuesday. However, Windy has projected 0.2 mm of rain in Kolkata and 0.2 to 0.8 mm of rainfall in Shimla on April 28. Ahmedabad Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Severe Heatwave Warning for Gujarat City; 6 Days of Intense Heat Forecasted.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 28

Delhi Weather Today, April 28

Chennai Weather Today, April 28

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 28

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 28

Kolkata Weather Today, April 28

Shimla Weather Today, April 28

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).