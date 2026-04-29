Weather Forecast Today, April 29, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, April 28, said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and the northeast India during many days of the week. The weather agency further added that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds (40-60 kmph) is likely over northeast India during the week. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, and Bengaluru for today, April 29. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad on Wednesday. However, 1 to 8 mm of rainfall is likely in Kolkata and 0.6 to 3.9 mm of rain in Shimla on April 29. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Relief From Scorching Heatwave With Rain, Lightning and Gusty Winds Over Next 4 Days.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 29

Delhi Weather Today, April 29

Chennai Weather Today, April 29

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 29

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 29

Kolkata Weather Today, April 29

Shimla Weather Today, April 29

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).