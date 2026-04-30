Weather Forecast Today, April 30, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, April 29, said that heatwave conditions are very likely in some places of West Rajasthan between May 1 and 3. The weather agency further added that hot and humid weather conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Odisha till May 1; Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam till May 3 and Coastal till April 30. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad for today, April 30. As per Windy, Delhi will receive 0.7 to 0.9 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Similarly, 3.1 to 13 mm of rain has been forecasted for Bengaluru. On the other hand, Kolkata is likely to receive 0.2 to 52 mm of rain on April 30. Lastly, Shimla is projected to witness 0.2 to 3.6 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Parts of State Until May 2.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 30

Delhi Weather Today, April 30

Chennai Weather Today, April 30

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 30

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 30

Kolkata Weather Today, April 30

Shimla Weather Today, April 30

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 05:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).