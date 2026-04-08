On Tuesday, April 7, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to an active western disturbance, an intense rainfall spell with hailstorm activity is likely over northwest India and Madhya Pradesh on April 8. "Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kashmir valley on 07th; Himachal Pradesh on 08th April," IMD said. The weather agency further said that an intense rainfall spell with hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning is likely over east India on April 8. "Day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most part of northwest, central & east India during next 5 days and gradual become above normal thereafter," IMD added. That said. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for today, April 8. However, 0.3 mm of rainfall has been projected for Mumbai on Wednesday. Windy has also predicted 4.2 mm of rain in New Delhi, 0.3 mm in Chennai and 0.3 to 6 mm of rainfall in Kolkata on April 8. On the other hand, Shimla is expected to receive 1 to 3.5 mm of rain of Wednesday.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 8

Delhi Weather Today, April 8

Chennai Weather Today, April 8

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 8

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 8

Kolkata Weather Today, April 8

Shimla Weather Today, April 8

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)