The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday, April 8, said that day temperatures are likely to remain below normal to near normal over most parts of the northwest, central and east India during the next three to four days and gradually become above normal thereafter. IMD also said that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from April 11. The weather agency further added that hot and humid conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe on April 9; Konkan and Goa on April 10 and 11 and coastal areas of Gujarat state between April 11-14; Odisha between April 12-14 and Coastal Karnataka between April 9-11. That said, the weather forecasting service Windy has not predicted any rainfall in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru for today, April 9. Similarly, no rainfall warning has been issued for Hyderabad. However, Windy has projected 0.8 to 12 mm of rainfall in Kolkata on Thursday and 0.4 to 0.8 mm of rain in Shimla on April 9. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: IMD Issues Yellow Alert in Delhi-NCR, Predicts Cloudy Skies and Rainfall; Stormy Weather Likely Across North India.

Mumbai Weather Today, April 9

Delhi Weather Today, April 9

Chennai Weather Today, April 9

Bengaluru Weather Today, April 9

Hyderabad Weather Today, April 9

Kolkata Weather Today, April 9

Shimla Weather Today, April 9

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)