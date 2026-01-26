Weather Forecast Today, January 26: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

As India celebrates its 77th Republic Day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather update for major cities. New Delhi is expected to experience a cold morning with shallow to moderate fog during the Republic Day parade, followed by a clear sky and a maximum temperature of 21°C. Mumbai will remain pleasant with sunny skies and temperatures ranging between 19°C and 31°C. Down south, Chennai and Bengaluru are likely to see partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of light morning drizzle in isolated areas. Hyderabad will continue to have dry weather with a cool breeze. In the eastern belt, Kolkata is bracing for a misty morning followed by bright sunshine. Meanwhile, the hill station of Shimla is expected to stay chilly with temperatures hovering near freezing point, as the IMD predicts a dry but cold spell across the Himalayan region for the next 24 hours. Srinagar Weather Forecast for January 25: Heavy Snowfall Continues as Valley Records Sub-Zero Temperatures.

Mumbai Weather Today, January 26

Delhi Weather Today, January 26

Chennai Weather Today, January 26

win

Bengaluru Weather Today, January 26

Hyderabad Weather Today, January 26

Kolkata Weather Today, January 26

Shimla Weather Today, January 26

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2026 05:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).