Weather Forecast Today, June 1, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla

Several parts of India are expected to witness a mix of rainfall, thunderstorms and heatwave conditions on June 1, 2026, according to weather forecasts and IMD updates. Mumbai is likely to see cloudy skies with light rain as monsoon activity advances along the western coast. Delhi may continue to experience high temperatures and heat stress, though isolated thunderstorms could bring brief relief. Chennai and Hyderabad are expected to remain hot and humid, with chances of scattered showers. Bengaluru may receive evening rain and thunderstorms, while Kolkata could witness cloudy conditions with spells of rain and lightning. Shimla is likely to enjoy pleasant weather with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. IMD has also warned of above-normal temperatures and increased heatwave days in several regions this month. Delhi Weather Forecast For Tomorrow, June 1, 2026: Light Drizzle & 35°C High.

Mumbai Weather Today, June 1

Delhi Weather Today, June 1

Chennai Weather Today, June 1

Bengaluru Weather Today, June 1

Hyderabad Weather Today, June 1

Kolkata Weather Today, June 1

Shimla Weather Today, June 1

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 05:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).