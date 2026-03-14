According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a significant weather shift is expected across India today, March 14, as a fresh western disturbance begins to impact the northwest. While Delhi and the surrounding NCR will see generally cloudy skies with a high of 31°C and a chance of light rain or drizzle, western regions face harsher conditions; a heatwave alert remains in effect for isolated pockets of Mumbai and the north Konkan region, where coastal humidity will intensify the "real feel" of temperatures. Southern and eastern metros like Hyderabad and Chennai will experience hot and humid weather with highs reaching 37°C and 34°C, respectively, while Bengaluru and Kolkata maintain dry conditions with temperatures around 33°C. Meanwhile, Shimla and the higher reaches of the Himalayas are bracing for isolated light rainfall and potential snowfall. ‘Super’ El Nino 2026: India Braces for Record-Breaking Heat and Monsoon Deficit.

Mumbai Weather Today, March 14

Delhi Weather Today, March 14

Chennai Weather Today, March 14

Bengaluru Weather Today, March 14

Hyderabad Weather Today, March 14

Kolkata Weather Today, March 14

Shimla Weather Today, March 14

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