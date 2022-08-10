In a shocking incident, Haryana's local ration distributor has reportedly refused to give rations to the beneficiaries unless they first spend Rs 20 on National Flag. As soon as the matter came to the knowledge of the district administration, his licence was suspended with immediate effect. " We're giving Tiranga to people who are willing to buy it, at Rs 20 through PDS shops", Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Yadav said in a statement. Buy National Flag To Get Ration? PIB Debunks ‘People Forced To Buy Tiranga To Buy Ration’ Claim

We're giving Tiranga to people who are willing to buy it, at Rs 20 through PDS shops. We came to know a depot holder made ration beneficiaries forcefully purchase flags. Admin initiated stringent action against him & his license was suspended: Anish Yadav, Dy Commissioner, Karnal pic.twitter.com/28lfST2JYz — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)