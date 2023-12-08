Ten children have tragically lost their lives at the Medical College and Hospital in Murshidabad, West Bengal. Professor Amit Dan of the hospital attributes the surge in patient numbers to ongoing Public Works Department (PWD) work at the Jangipur Subdivision Hospital, leading to the transfer of patients. Disturbingly, all the children brought to the Medical College and Hospital were already underweight, and their condition deteriorated during the 5-6 hour transfer period. Prof. Dan acknowledges the difficulties in saving the underweight children and announces the formation of a dedicated team to investigate the circumstances surrounding these deaths. West Bengal Fire: Seven Motorcycles Parked Near a Hospital in Asansol Charred After Sudden Blaze, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

