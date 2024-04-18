Jagannath Sarkar, the Bharatiya Janta Party’s Member of Parliament (MP) from West Bengal’s Ranaghat, claimed that his car was attacked by some people associated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The latter told the media, “I have a pond over which there has been a dispute with some people for the past few months. The guard appointed by me who is posted there was beaten up. Despite complaining to the police, no action was taken, and today, during the campaigning, my car was attacked by some people.” They are associated with the Trinamool Party, a complaint has been lodged, he added. BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar from Ranaghat in West Bengal Attacked.

BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar Alleges Attack by Persons Associated With TMC in Nadia

