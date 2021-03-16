West Bengal: BJP Worker Nirupam Mukherjee Attempts Suicide by Laying on Railway Tracks Fearing TMC Turncoat Locket Chatterjee Will Get Ticket From Hoogly’s Saptagram.

Watch: BJP Worker Nirupam Mukherjee Attempts Suicide

WATCH: “I’ve been a political worker for 35 years. But now #LocketChatterjee wants to give ticket to a mafia” alleges #BJP’s Nirupam Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/d2Iy2ieW8U — Sreyashi Dey (@SreyashiDey) March 16, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)