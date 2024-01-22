West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata and led a mega interfaith rally, 'Sampriti Rally' on Monday January 22 on the same day of Ram Mandir Consecration. A video shared by ANI, depicted people from all walks of life and religious leaders from all faiths walking behind her. The rally will cover different shrines, before culminating in Park Circus Maidan on the same day. Meanwhile in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated Ram Lalla idol inside Ram Temple, making a historic moment in India's cultural landscape. Several dignitaries and prominent celebrities attended the event with enthusiasm and spiritual fervour. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Tells Party Leaders Not To Publicly Discuss Differences, Warns of Disciplinary Action.

Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega 'Sampriti Rally':

VIDEO | West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial commences her 'Sampriti Rally' in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/nFat9OPMqH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)