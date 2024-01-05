A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was allegedly attacked during a raid in West Bengal on Friday, January 5, 2024. The incident reportedly took place in North 24 Parganas’s Sandeshkhali, wherein a mob of 200 people allegedly attacked the team of central agency. Meanwhile, the raid is underway at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon, in connection with a ration scam case. Further details are awaited. West Bengal Teachers’ Recruitment Scam Case: ED Completes 19-Hour Marathon Raid, Conducts Search Operations, Seizes Several Documents.

ED Team Allegedly Attacked by Mob in North 24 Parganas

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/IBjnicU9qj — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: A team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was allegedly attacked during a raid in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali. More details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

#WATCH | North 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid underway at the residence of former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya in Bangaon, in connection with a ration scam case. pic.twitter.com/HV1YO8bB8u — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

