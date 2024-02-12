West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's convoy was stopped midway by Trinamool Congress supporters as it was en route to tension-hit Sandeskhali on Monday. The supporters protested against the matter of the central government not releasing funds, which has been the focus of a long-standing impasse between the Trinamool Congress-led Bengal government and the BJP-headed Centre. The video showed people gathered around the convoy and showing posters while standing close to the vehicles in the convoy of the Bengal governor amid much commotion. Police also stopped the media from visiting Sandeskhali. West Bengal Violence: Tension in Sandeshkhali Again as Women Hit Streets (Watch Videos).

CV Ananda Bose's Convoy on Way to Sandeshkhali Stopped by TMC Supporters

VIDEO | TMC supporters and workers in Minakhan protest against West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's visit to Sandeshkhali. Women in Sandeshkhali held protests in the last few days, alleging that local TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his "gang" captured swathes of land by force,… pic.twitter.com/MvamFEif59 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)