Sex workers held a candle march in memory of people who lost their lives due to HIV and AIDS in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Thursday, November 30. According to reports, sex workers have a 21-fold increased risk of contracting HIV worldwide when compared to the general population. Moreover, males who have intercourse with other males are 22 times more likely to be in danger, while transgender persons are 12 times more likely. Yet stigma, prejudice, and fear limit these vulnerable communities' access to health care. World AIDS Day 2021: Sex Workers, AIDS Patients Light Up Candles To Honour Those Who Lost Lives Due to the Disease.

Sex Workers Hold Candle March for People Who Lost Their Lives Due to HIV, AIDS

#WATCH | Siliguri, West Bengal: Sex workers hold a candle march in memory of people who lost their lives due to HIV/AIDS. pic.twitter.com/XB3XvLsVzg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2023

