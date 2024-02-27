Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, February 27, addressed a public rally in Palladam, Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said that in the last 10 years, the Centre has given more funds to Tamil Nadu than in the past. "When Modi works, he works for everyone," PM Modi added. The Indian Prime Minister also said that Tamil Nadu is going to become the newest vibrant centre of the politics of development. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi Claims ‘Opposition Convinced of Loss in LS Polls, Thus Abuses Me’ (Watch Video).

When Modi Works, He Works for Everyone

