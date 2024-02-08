Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the ‘White Paper’ on economic mismanagement by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Lok Sabha on Thursday. The White Paper on the nation’s economy compared the UPA years and 10 years of Modi government. The White Paper read, "The decade of the UPA government was a lost decade because it failed to capitalise on the strong foundational economy and pace of reforms left behind by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. The potential of compounding growth never happened." Parliament Budget Session 2024: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Lays 'White Paper on Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Congress-Led UPA Government Between 2004-14 A 'Lost Decade'

