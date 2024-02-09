Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, February 9, said that a "White Paper" has been laid on the table by the government after 10 years of pulling out an Indian Economy which was in fragile five to reach the stage top five. Attacking the Congress, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "Could not handle the global financial crisis & today are lecturing about how to handle it. Nothing was done to protect the interests of the country but continued scandals over scandals. They left the country in such a situation." Parliament Budget Session 2024: Stormy Lok Sabha Session Expected As Discussion on ‘White Paper’ To Begin Today.

They Left the Country in Such a Situation

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Could not handle the global financial crisis & today are lecturing about how to handle it. Nothing was done to protect the interests of the country but continued scandals over scandals. They left the country in such a… pic.twitter.com/yERXrZCtUz — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)