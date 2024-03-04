The Karnataka High Court recently said that taking care of children is a full-time job while enhancing the interim maintenance payable to a woman by her estranged husband in a matrimonial dispute. The high court bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna observed while dismissing a claim made by the woman's husband that she was "lazing around" even though she was qualified to take up employment and earn money to support their children. "The wife-mother admittedly has quit the job to take care of the children and taking care of the children cannot be taking care of mere existence. It is shrouded by countless responsibilities and necessary expenditure from time to time. The wife, as a homemaker and mother, works indefatigably round the clock. The respondent being the husband, cannot be seen to contend that the wife is lazing around and not earning money to take care of the children, as observed hereinabove, taking care of the children, for a mother, is a whole time job," the court order dated February 28 said. HC on POCSO Case: Karnataka High Court Quashes POCSO Case Against Youth Over Consensual Relationship With Minor, Cites Weak Socio-Economic Background.

HC on Stay-at-Home Wife

