The Chhattisgarh High Court upheld a Raipur family court's decision to grant a divorce to a man. While upholding the decision, Chhattisgarh High Court observed that the act of a wife visiting her husband's workplace and making a scene by using abusive language would amount to cruelty. The bench stated that it was proven that the wife would frequently visit the husband's workplace and cause a disturbance by using foul language.

