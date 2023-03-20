In presence of numerous supporters and senior members of the Congress, Balkaur Singh, the father of the murdered singer Sidhu Moose Wala, took a dig at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s claim of ‘law and order being under control’ in the state.

While addressing a gathering on the late singer’s barsi, the latter said, “The state administration was asleep when the gangsters arrived at my door. Yogi Adityanath (the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh), must be acknowledged today. You will be compelled to vote for Yogi in the Lok Sabha elections because you will begin to contrast Uttar Pradesh with Punjab and claim that UP has cleared up... what has happened to our state.” Sidhu Moose Wala Murder: Punjab Police Seeks Red Corner Notice Against Gangster Goldy Brar.

Moose Wala’s Father Tears Into Punjab Government:

