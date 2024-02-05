Jharkhand Congress MLA Irfan Ansari, on Monday, February 5, said that their incharge said that the performance of four ministers is not good and they will be removed. "So, the High Command has to see this," he said. Speaking after the floor test, Irfan Ansari also said, "Wo aayenge, hamare Ram aayenge" when asked about former Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand Floor Test: CM Champai Soren Bags Trust Vote With 47 Votes.

"Wo Aayenge, Hamare Ram Aayenge"

