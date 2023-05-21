Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar offered condolences to the family of a woman who died after her car got stuck under a flooded KR Circle underpass. The deceased was identified as Bhanurekha, 22, employed at Infosys. The accident occurred after heavy rain pounded the city Sunday afternoon. Seven people were in the vehicle, and locals rescued six. Shivakumar also announced an ex-Garcia of five lakhs and said the hospitals of the family members would be taken care of by the Government. Bengaluru Rain Fury: Woman Staff of IT Firm Drowns After Car Gets Stuck in Neck-Deep Water in Underpass Near Vidhana Soudha.

ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ಕೆಆರ್ ಸರ್ಕಲ್ ಅಂಡರ್ ಪಾಸ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನೀರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಸಿಲುಕಿ ಭಾನುರೇಖಾ ಎನ್ನುವ ಯುವತಿ ಸಾವಿಗೀಡಾದ ವಿಷಯ ತಿಳಿದು ಮನಸ್ಸಿಗೆ ಅಪಾರ ನೋವುಂಟಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬ ವರ್ಗಕ್ಕೆ ನನ್ನ ಸಾಂತ್ವನಗಳು. ಮೃತ ಯುವತಿಯ ಕುಟುಂಬಕ್ಕೆ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ವತಿಯಿಂದ 5 ಲಕ್ಷ ರೂ. ಪರಿಹಾರ… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 21, 2023

