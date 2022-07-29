"World Bank Group is deeply concerned about the dire economic situation and its impact on the people of #SriLanka...Until an adequate macroeconomic policy framework is in place, the World Bank does not plan to offer new financing to Sri Lanka,": Statement pic.twitter.com/3E0q4fcKiJ— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

