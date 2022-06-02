Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday took to social media and said that the government is organising World Bicycle Day throughout the country on June 3, 2022. The event will be launched at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in which 750 Young Cyclists will peddle a distance of 7.5 km. Besides, cycling rallies will be organised in all States/UTs capitals at 75 iconic places in which 75 participants will take place.

Check tweet:

We’re organising World Bicycle Day throughout the country on 3rd June2022! 🚲 Launch: Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium • 750 Young Cyclists will peddle a distance of 7.5 km • Cycle Rallies in all States/UTs capitals • 75 iconic places & 75 participants#Cycling4indiamyas pic.twitter.com/Y3Atak381M — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) June 2, 2022

