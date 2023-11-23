The country is still coming to terms with the Indian cricket team losing the ICC CWC Final 2023 to Australia. Speaking about the World Cup Final, West Bengal Chief Miniter Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, November 23, also expressed her disappointment at India losing the CWC final match. Speaking in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee said, "If (World Cup) final would have been in Eden Gardens (Kolkata) or Wankhede (Mumbai), we would have won the match." A video of Mamata Banerjee speaking about India's loss in the ICC CWC 2023 final match has also gone viral on social media. ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Dressing Room Was Special and Motivating’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia.

We Would Have Won the Match

VIDEO | "If (World Cup) final would have been in Eden Gardens (Kolkata) or Wankhede (Mumbai), we would have won the match," said West Bengal CM @MamataOfficial in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/WHIEBcs5VO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)