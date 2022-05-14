On the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day, a global campaign has been called in order to reduce the impact of light pollution on the well-being of migratory birds. Every year, World Migratory Bird Day is celebrated on two peak days each year (the second Saturdays of May and October) to highlight the need for international collaboration and to ensure the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats globally.

Check tweet:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)