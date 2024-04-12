A team of ten master artisans from the village of Wail Kralpora, near the picturesque hill station of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, has created world's largest hand-knotted carpet. This colossal tapestry of history, measuring an impressive 72 feet by 40 feet (2880 sq feet), is seen as an enduring testament to Kashmiri craftsmanship. Unveiled in Kralpora this week, the carpet is being hailed as the largest ever made in Kashmir. The creation of this magnificent piece was not without its challenges. The eight-year journey coincided with the unprecedented global crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdowns and disruptions to the supply chain threatened to derail the project, but the artisans persevered, resulting in this remarkable achievement. Kashmiri Students Participate in Snow Cricket Match Organized By Gulmarg Development Authority to Attract Young Girls (Watch Video).

World’s Largest Handmade Carpet

