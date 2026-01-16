With just weeks remaining for the Royal Rumble, WWE SmackDown will make its pitstop in London and air from OVO Arena Wembley. This will be Drew McIntyre's first Friday Night SmackDown as Undisputed WWE Champion, and witness No.1 contender qualifying explosive matches to determine his opponent at Rumble. Friday Night SmackDown will start at its special time in India, i.e, 1:30 AM Indian Standard Time on January 17. Unfortunately, in India, WWE programming will not be available for viewing on live TV due to a lack of a broadcast partner. However, fans in India will find WWE SmackDown online viewing options on Netflix on their app and website, who are WWE's new digital partner.

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Online

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