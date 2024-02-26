Yana Mir, a Kashmiri journalist-activist who recently delivered a viral speech in London, claimed that she faced harassment from customs officials at the Delhi airport over Louis Vuitton bags on Monday, February 26. Yana Mir said in her viral UK Parliament speech that she was not in the same situation as Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani Nobel laureate and activist and that she felt ‘free and safe’ in India. However, she expressed her displeasure at the way the authorities treated her on her return to the country. However, her claim garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. While some lauded her for raising voice, a few called out to her, saying, "Rules are the same for everyone." Delhi Airport Security Breach; Intruder Enters Airfield.

Yana Mir Alleges Harassment at Delhi Airport

What i said in London about India: I am FREE AND SAFE IN INDIA How i was welcomed back to India 🤣🤐: Madam scan your bag, open your bag, why you have louis vuitton shopping bags? Did you pay for them? Where are the bills???? 🤣 What Londeners think of me: INDIAN MEDIA WARRIOR… pic.twitter.com/ANIhhLoQJ3 — Yana Mir (@MirYanaSY) February 26, 2024

Same Rules for Everyone

Sorry but we all go through the same rules. — Kunj J Marthak 🇮🇳 (@KunjM) February 26, 2024

'Don't Mind'

Yana, whereas I think these people are so busy with their jobs and duties, because of that sometimes they fail to recognise true nationalists like you, exactly like every kashmiri is not a terrorist and every sardar is not a khalistani,it happens sometimes, so please don't mind — Varun Malhotra (@VarunMa40315338) February 26, 2024

'I Can Relate'

Thanks for raising this issue and I can relate to the inconvenience caused to you and the officers can be well behaved. I had to face it so many times. Thats what we call bureaucratic rule and its still there. But if there machine is not working thats the only way they can check — Aryan Raheja (@raheja1202) February 26, 2024

User Slams Yana Mir

"Why are you making me do all this at 5 am?" Bhen you arrived at 5 am on a flight you chose. Would you rather they detain you until 9 AM and make you open your bags when the airport is packed with Mallus bringing in gold from Middle East in their behinds? — Tarun Raju (@btarunr) February 26, 2024

