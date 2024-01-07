A heartwarming video of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath playing with small children is going viral on social media. The 1-minute 32-second video clip shows Yogi Adityanath playing with a child before handing over a toy to the baby. As the video moves further, the BJP leader is seen feeding milk and applying tilak to the child as others witness the heartening event. The incident occurred during Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes in Gorakhpur. Later, he is seen playing with another child. Yogi Adityanath Asks Momo Seller If BJP Leaders Visiting His Shop Make Payment Or Not, Video of Light-Hearted Exchange Goes Viral on Social Media.

Yogi Adityanath Plays With Child

VIDEO | UP CM @myogiadityanath plays with a child during his interaction with beneficiaries of various government schemes in Gorakhpur. pic.twitter.com/DE77GuN98R — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2024

