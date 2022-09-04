On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visited the historic Vidur temple to offer prayers. While returning from the temple, Yogi Adityanth's car had a breakdown due to which the BJP leader had to get down. According to reports, the officers in charge of Yogi Adityanath's security had a tough time. They immediately arranged a car for the UP CM. A video of the incident has now gone viral on social media. In the video, the officers can be seen escorting the UP CM in another vehicle after his car breaks down.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)