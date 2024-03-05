Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, March 5, took to X and responded to LG VK Saxena who in a post asked him to pay attention to the problems of Delhi and the people of the national capital. In his post, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that he was thankful for the LG to point out their shortcomings. "Earlier you had also highlighted the shortcomings of Kirari and Buradi. I am now ordering the Chief Secretary to remove all these shortcomings in all these areas within seven days," he added. Arvind Kejriwal further said that the work that LG VK Saxena is doing should have been done by the opposition. "It is the job of the opposition to point out the shortcomings of the ruling party. Unfortunately, today all the seven MPs of the opposition i.e. BJP are busy retiring from politics and the eight MLAs are fast asleep. This is the reason why power in Delhi has been away from BJP for the last 26 years. Therefore, you are forced to play the role of opposition despite holding the constitutional post of LG," his tweet stated. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says LG Threatening Officers in the Name of ED, CBI (Watch Video).

2 Crore Delhiites Will Wait for Your Action

LG साहिब, मैं आपका शुक्रगुज़ार हूँ कि आपने हमारी कमियाँ बतायीं। इसके पहले आपने किराड़ी और बुराडी की कमियों को भी उजागर किया था। मैं अभी मुख्य सचिव को आदेश दे रहा हूँ कि वो सात दिन के अंदर इन सभी इलाक़ों की इन सभी कमियों को दूर करे। जो काम आप कर रहे हैं, वो काम विपक्ष को करना… https://t.co/U4HhVYJX1h — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 5, 2024

