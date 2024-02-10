Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar slammed LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders on Saturday, February 10, accusing them of insulting the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Dhankhar criticised their behaviour in the House, stating, "You virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. You are hurting every farmer in the country by creating such an environment inside the House on the issue of Chaudhary Charan Singh. Our heads should go in shame." Dhankhar expressed dismay over the lack of respect shown towards the late Prime Minister, stating that their actions were a disgrace to his memory. He further emphasised that their actions were disrespectful to every farmer in the country and called for reflection on their conduct. Budget Session 2024: Congress Issues Whip to Its MPs in Lok Sabha To Ensure Their Presence in House.

You Insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Legacy

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar speaks to LoP Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress leaders, says "You virtually insulted Chaudhary Charan Singh, you insulted his legacy. You had no time for Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh. You are hurting every farmer in the… pic.twitter.com/jQpeEoUZ80 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

