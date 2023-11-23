Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, on Thursday, November 23, complimented the podcast of former CJI Justice MN Venkatachaliah in the Supreme Court. Speaking to a counsel, CJI Chandrachud said, "Have you heard the podcast of Justice Venkatachaliah? It is brilliant!" He also told the counsel to ask for a link to the podcast and watch it. Notably, the podcast of former CJI Justice MN Venkatachaliah is called "None Wiser than the Law". 'Ye Kya Market Hai!': CJI DY Chandrachud Scolds Man Talking on Mobile Phone in Supreme Court, Confiscates His Device.

The podcast called "None Wiser than the Law" can be found here- https://t.co/MT9a2ySXg2 — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) November 23, 2023

