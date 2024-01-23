President Droupadi Murmu had penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and extended her wishes on the eve of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. PM Modi on Tuesday, January 23 replied to President Murmu's letter on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, and said that her letter gave him immense strength and support ahead of the historic event. "I am very grateful for your good wishes. Every word in your letter expressed your immense happiness on the consecration ceremony", wrote PM Modi. Highlighting the importance of the event, he expressed his privilege in witnessing such a momentous occasion. "That moment of seeing Ram Lalla in person, meeting him and welcoming him with 140 crore countrymen was incomparable", PM Modi wrote in his letter. He also expressed his gratitude and conveyed thanks to the President for the letter. President Droupadi Murmu Writes to PM Narendra Modi on Eve of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Sends Heartfelt Wishes.

PM Narendra Modi Replies To President Droupadi Murmu's Letter:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to President Droupadi Murmu's letter on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The letter reads, "...I undertook Ayodhya Dham's Yatra as a pilgrim. I was overwhelmed with emotions upon reaching the holy land which has such a confluence of devotion and… pic.twitter.com/kMo0eMKzx6 — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024

