The Uttar Pradesh police impounded the motorcycle belonging to a Blogger/YouTuber in the Gautampalli area located in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on May 23. The impoundment occurred after the youth was seen performing stunts specifically for Instagram reels. "Your parents may not be worried for you, but we Police personnel are. We want you to be safe. So, this vehicle will be seized," Gautampalli Inspector Sudhir Kumar told him as he proceeded to impound his bike. Delhi Bike Accident Video: Biker Dies in Tragic Accident in Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

UP Police Inspector Teaches a Lesson To YouTuber Performing Bike Stunts:

#WATCH | Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | The motorcycle of a Blogger/YouTuber was impounded in Gautampalli area yesterday after he was seen performing stunts for Instagram reels. Gautampalli Inspector Sudhir Kumar told him, "...Your parents may not be worried for you but we Police… pic.twitter.com/bG8IJozNos — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 24, 2023

