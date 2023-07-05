The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police of Uttarakhand on Wednesday rescued two local people who were trapped on an island in the middle of Song River. As per news agency ANI, the two youths were reportedly trapped on an island in the middle of the middle of Song River in Chiddarwala, Dehradun. "Both the youths were safely evacuated and brought to the shore. After the rescue, the said youths expressed immense gratitude to the SDRF and the local police," officials of the SDRF Uttarakhand Police said. Kanwar Yatra 2023 Video: Man Carries His Mother and Ganga River Water on Shoulders in Haridwar, Viral Clip Surfaces.

SDRF Team Rescue Youths Trapped on Island in Song River

#WATCH | SDRF team & local police rescued 2 local people who were trapped on an island in the middle of Song River in Chiddarwala, Dehradun. Both the youths were safely evacuated and brought to the shore. After the rescue, the said youths expressed immense gratitude to the SDRF… pic.twitter.com/sv2ZnrbkHf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 5, 2023

