YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila was prevented from leaving her house, by the city police on Monday, to submit a representation to the Special Investigation Team officials investigating the TSPSC paper leak. As she attempted to leave her home, police officials restricted her. However, Sharmila charged towards her vehicle but was prevented from entering it. In the process, she even ‘slapped’ a woman constable. She was subsequently shifted to the local police station. Telangana: YS Sharmila’s Arrest, Attack on Her Convoy Trigger Tension in Warangal.

YS Sharmila ‘Slaps’ Woman Constable

#WATCH | YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila manhandles police personnel as she is being detained to prevent her from visiting SIT office over the TSPSC question paper leak case, in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/StkI7AXkUJ — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

