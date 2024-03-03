In Dholpur, Rajasthan, a serious health crisis has struck the family of Police Sub Inspector Naresh Sharma. His 21-month-old son, Hridayansh, is suffering from a severe disease known as Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA). The only known treatment for this condition is an injection called Zolgensma, which costs approximately INR 17.5 crores. To save Hridayansh, senior police officers, along with others, have initiated a fundraising campaign. Zolgensma Injection: All You Need To Know About Rs 17 Crore Jab for Spinal Muscular Atrophy.

