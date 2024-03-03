Aam Aadmi Party leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday, March 3 targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for not fielding four prominent party figures in Delhi -- Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakashi Lekhi or Gautam Gambhir. The AAP leader stated that BJP's failure to field key candidates proves that the party has accepted it's failure to gain popularity among Delhiites. Bharadwaj even criticised the Parliamentarians of the saffron party and said "BJP MPs have not worked on the ground, and are not known to the people. Whenever people needed the Central government, their Parliamentarians were not there". Earlier in the day, BJP announced its candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. The name of five candidates include Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Praveen Khandelwal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Bansuri Swaraj for Delhi seats. The party opted for four new faces as it announced five names out of seven seats. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases First List of 195 Candidates, PM Narendra Modi To Contest General Polls From Varanasi; Check Full List.

Saurabh Bharadwaj Attacks BJP Ahead of Polls:

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj says, "BJP has not given tickets to the four big names of the party in Delhi- be it Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakashi Lekhi or Gautam Gambhir. This proves that BJP has accepted the fact that BJP MPs have not worked on the… pic.twitter.com/GNkIjat8By — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2024

