In a riveting turn of events revealed by the ABP-CVoter Survey for Mizoram Exit Poll 2023, the Mizo National Front (MNF) emerges as a frontrunner, closely pursued by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM). The seat projections intensify the electoral drama, with ZPM securing 12 - 18 seats, MNF at 15 - 21 seats, and Congress expected to clinch 2 - 8 seats. With only 40 seats in the fray, the political landscape in Mizoram seems poised for a riveting showdown as the electorate awaits the final outcome on December 3. Mizoram Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Who Will Win Mizoram? Watch Mizoram Assembly Elections Result Prediction To Know.

