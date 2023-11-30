The ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2023 Results show the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) getting an edge against the Congress in Rajasthan Assembly Election. The BJP is expected to clinch the power by winning 94-114 seats in Rajasthan. Congress may suffer a poll debacle as the survey predicted 71-91 seats for the grand old party. The Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 will be declared on Sunday, December 3. Rajasthan Exit Poll 2023 Results: BJP Expected To Form Government With 115-130 Seats, Congress Distant-Second, Says Republic-MATRIZE Survey.

ABP News-CVoter Exit Poll 2023 Results for Rajasthan Assembly Election:

