Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu made a bizarre remark on Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. While talking to the media, Sukhu said, “We have 40 MLAs. Agar koi bika nahi hoga toh humein 40/40 votes aayenge. (If no one is sold out among our MLAs, we will get 40 votes during the polls).” Meanwhile, voting for the Rajya Sabha seat from the hill state is underway. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Polls for 15 Seats Across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Underway Amid Cross-Voting Concerns.

Sukhvinder Sukhu Makes Bizarre Remark on Rajya Sabha Elections 2024

