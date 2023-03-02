The counting of votes for Tripura Assembly Elections 2023 is underway today, March 2, 2023. Sudip Roy Barman of the Indian National Congress is currently leading from the Agartala constituency. Barman is facing BJP’s Papiya Datta. The voting in Tripura was held on February 16. Stay tuned for more updates. Tripura Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: BJP Leads on 40 Seats, TIPRA Mohta Ahead in 11 Constituencies.

Agartala Assembly Election Result 2023:

#ResultsWithHT | INC's Sudip Roy Barman, who has held the #Agartala seat since 1998, leading by a margin of 1670 seats. Counting is underway. #TripuraElection2023 Track LIVE updates here: https://t.co/dm0wewBJ3p pic.twitter.com/IiQ2KW4Isa — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) March 2, 2023

