Amid speculations of his joining the BJP recently, former Gujarat Congress President and senior leader Arjun Modhwadia resigned from the state Assembly on Monday, March 4. He submitted his resignation to the Assembly Speaker. He is an MLA from Porbandar. He was also a Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly. "Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the sentiments of the people of India. Congress as a party failed to assess the sentiments of the people...To further distract and humiliate this pious occasion, Rahul Gandhi attempted to create ruckus in Assam which further angered our party cadres and citizens of Bharat," Modhwadia wrote in a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. Kaustav Bagchi Quits Congress: Rebel Leader Quits Party Over Alliance Talks With TMC, May Join BJP.

Arjun Modhwadia Quits Congress:

Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigns from the Congress party. His letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge reads, "...Prabhu Ram is not just Pujaniya to Hindus, but he is the Aastha of Bharat. Declining the invitation to witness pran pratishtha mahotsav has hurt the… pic.twitter.com/jHCpn6nOD1 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

Arjun Modhwadia Resigns As MLA

Gandhinagar | Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia resigns as an MLA of the party. pic.twitter.com/lCclfdP36X — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

