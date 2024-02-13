Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan joined the BJP on Tuesday, a day after quitting Congress. Earlier today, speaking to reporters, Chavan had said, "I am joining the BJP today at its office in Mumbai. Today is the beginning of my new political career." Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Ashok Chavan into the BJP. "We are very happy to welcome the stalwart leader of Maharashtra who worked on both the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha, who served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and in several ministries," said Fadnavis. Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress: I Am Joining BJP, Says Former Maharashtra CM (Watch Videos).

Ashok Chavan Joins BJP

VIDEO | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomes former CM and ex-Congress leader Ashok Chavan into BJP. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/mfhoAH5L4I — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024

