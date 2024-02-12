In a major jolt to Congress in Maharashtra ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan tendered his resignation on Monday, February 12. Reportedly, he resigned from the party after meeting with Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. According to the sources, Chavan's phone is also not reachable. Chavan was reportedly unhappy with the Congress, sources said. It is being said that Ashok Chavan will join the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) today. More details are awaited. Fulfil Maratha Quota Demand, Congress Leader Ashok Chavan Tells Centre, State Government After Activist Ends Life in Mumbai’s BKC Flyover.

Ashok Chavan Resigns From Congress

Big Former CM of Maharashtra Ashok Chavan resigns his phone is not reachable after he met Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar#MaharashtraPolitics — Vaibhav Purohit (@purohitvaibhav) February 12, 2024

